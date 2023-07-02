France: A chronicle of police violence

October 27, 2005: Zyed Benna and Bouna Traore die in Clichy-sous-Bois

Ten youths are on their way home from a soccer match, among them 15-year-old Bouna Traore and 17-year-old Zyed Benna. Around the same time, police receive an emergency call: A construction shack has been broken into. During the search for the perpetrators, police check the group of youths. Traore, Benna and their friend Muhittin Altun are without identification documents and flee.

Police reinforcements are called and a chase ensues. The three teenagers run into a fenced area, hiding in a power substation, where Traore and Benna die of electrocution. Their friend survives with severe burns.

A recording of a police radio message sparks controversy: "If they go onto the EDF site, I don't give much of a damn about their lives," one of the pursuing officers says when he sees the youths climbing over a fence toward the site, which belongs to the electricity operator EDF. According to the officer's own account, however, he had assumed that they were not there after all.

The officer and a colleague in the police station who followed the chase by radio are both tried on charges of failing to render assistance. Ten years later, they are acquitted by a criminal court in Rennes in the final instance. The court finds that there was no immediate danger to the teens and that the police officers acted proportionately.