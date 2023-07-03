France riots: Colonial past and racism the root cause?

Broken windows, burning cars, an assault on the home of a French mayor: These have been just some of the scenes across France over the last few days.

All over the country, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets, sometimes violently, expressing their anger over the killing of 17-year old Nahel, a teenager of Algerian descent, who was shot dead by a police officer at a traffic stop last Tuesday.

The clashes between the mostly young protesters and the police have raised questions about the sheer amount of violence and random destruction.