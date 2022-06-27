French President Macron can no longer play God after losing majority in national assembly

President Emmanuel Macron of France turned down this week an offer of resignation from his Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne. She was appointed PM only in May this year, the first woman in 30 years and only the second in France, to hold the office.

While Borne’s move was not inconsistent with the precedence of French prime ministers handing in their papers after a legislative election as a formality –often before being asked to continue -- in this instance the submission was seen as a manifestation of the results of last Sunday’s elections to the country’s Assemblee Nationale.

Macron’s Ensemble spearheaded by his party La Republique En Marche failed to retain their absolute majority. The Elysee Palace, office of the French president asked Borne to continue in office ‘so that the government remains on task’.

France has entered relatively uncharted territory – rule by a minority government. This is not unprecedented as the Socialist Party under its President Francois Mitterand in 1988 was unable to muster an absolute majority either.

Emmanuel Macron was re-elected as president of the country in April – the first incumbent in over two decades to achieve this. But in the legislative elections which traditionally follow two months later, his Ensemble only managed to emerge as the largest single party. He is therefore compelled to build parliamentary consensus with opposition parties to implement a meaningful programme over the next term. The conservative French daily Figaro rather sweepingly declared Macron was now ‘faced with an ungovernable France’.