From Tehran to Moscow: How US adversaries are reading Trump’s midterm defeat

From Tehran to Moscow and Beijing, US President Donald Trump's midterm setback is being viewed through sharply different geopolitical lenses — as a rebuke to his war policy, a test for Ukraine diplomacy as well as an 'internal American affair'.

Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator with Washington, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, said American voters had delivered a message against war, which Tehran endorsed.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Ghalibaf wrote on X.

He warned that if the US government ignored public opinion to serve what he described as "international paymasters and blackmailers", it would face consequences from Iran.

His remarks came after Trump acknowledged that the conflict with Iran and the resulting rise in petrol prices had contributed to Republican losses. The US president, however, insisted he did not regret launching the joint military campaign with Israel in February.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also dismissed expectations of a change in Washington's approach following the elections. In a statement, he said those expecting a shift in American "hostility towards the Iranian nation" were "gravely mistaken".

Russia hopes Trump continues Ukraine peace efforts

The Kremlin said it hoped the midterm results would not affect what it described as Trump's "peacemaking efforts".

"President Trump continues to exercise his powers. We sincerely hope that he will also continue his efforts toward peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to Russian media.

Moscow's response comes amid Trump's attempts to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. The US president has faced criticism over his approach to the conflict, including pressure on Kyiv to make concessions and moves concerning sanctions on Russian energy exports.

Russian state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, meanwhile, suggested that the Democratic victories could prove detrimental to Ukraine, which has received strong backing from European governments.

China calls elections an internal US matter

China refrained from commenting directly on the political implications of the Republican setback. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the midterm elections were an internal affair of the United States.

She said Beijing remained willing to work with Washington to implement the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump during their recent meeting.