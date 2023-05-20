G7 summit: Leaders talk China, Zelenskyy arrives in Japan

G7 leaders meeting in Japan agreed on Saturday to outline measures designed to reduce risks posed by China while maintaining economic ties with the Asian giant.

"The world has encountered a disturbing rise in incidents of economic coercion that seek to exploit economic vulnerabilities," the leaders said in a statement that seem to reference attempts by China to use its economic power in political disputes with Australia and Lithuania.

The statement said the initiative, dubbed Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion, will see members meeting regularly to share information and give early warnings on cases of such coercion.