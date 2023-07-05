German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

Around 18 months after it was found off the coast of northern Germany, archaeologists have displayed what they uncovered in the wreck of a 17th century Hanseatic trading ship. This marks the first successful salvage of a trading ship from that time period in the region.

"We have found more than we hoped and we can make many inferences about the constitution and equipment present on the ship," project lead Felix Rösch announced in a press conference on Monday.

After an extensive salvaging mission, the treasure trove has now been cleaned and documented. The pieces include porcelain, parts of the rigging, including 180 pieces of wood. The stern of the ship is in especially good condition, according to news agency EPD.