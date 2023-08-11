Germany in talks to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine: reports

The German government is in talks with arms maker MBDA regarding alterations to the programming of Taurus cruise missiles before their potential delivery to Ukraine, a source told Reuters news agency on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine.

Kyiv has been pushing Berlin to supply it with the Taurus, a cruise missile with a range of more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) that is launched by fighter jets such as the Tornado, the F-15 or the F-18.

While the UK and France sent Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles to Ukraine, Germany has been reluctant amid concerns that the weapon could be used on targets in Russia.

The United States has also refrained from sending its Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine.

Following the reports on Friday, a German government spokesperson said there were "no new updates" on the status of potential Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine.

According to Der Spiegel, the German Defense Ministry has asked Taurus' manufacturer to integrate programming restrictions on possible targets into long-range cruise missiles. With these changes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz aims to avoid the possibility of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, the publication reported.