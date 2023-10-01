Germany records 3,100 heat-related deaths

According to a preliminary report by Germany's public health agency, around 3,100 people have died this year due to high temperatures.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said the largest share of heat-related deaths in Germany this year were in the age group of 75 and older.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said a heat protection plan launched this summer helped to keep deaths below the 4,000-mark. "Many lives saved," Lauterbach wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The plan included targeted messaging for older people and those with underlying conditions so they could protect themselves better in extreme heat, among other measures.

The report will be updated later this fall. The RKI found that heat-related mortality was higher among women than men, but this was likely due to the fact that there are more elderly women than men in Germany.