Global Covid-19 cases on rise again despite reduced testing: WHO

"We need a very strong surveillance system around the world for Covid-19. Despite all of the challenges that we are facing, we still need to maintain testing," she emphasized.



As each country is facing a different situation, WHO has kept cautioning that the pandemic is not over yet, calling on all countries to remain vigilant.



The virus will "wax and wane," as "it has not settled down into a purely, seasonal or predictable pattern yet," according to Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program.



"We need to be very cautious. We need to watch this very carefully and we need to focus on getting the most vulnerable appropriately vaccinated. And we need to do that as quickly as possible in every country," he said.