Global Covid caseload tops 500.3 mn

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 500,363,741 and 6,183,944 respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,120,130,100.