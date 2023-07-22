Hitler's cultural accomplices: Wagner, Speer and Bechstein

The German publisher Hugo Bruckmann and his wife, Elsa, were among the early and highly influential promoters of Adolf Hitler. They first officially invited him to their estate in 1924. Their "literary salon," where intellectuals of various religions and opinions had met for intellectual exchange before World War I, was frequented in the 1920s primarily by German nationalists who railed against democracy and the Weimar Republic.

Among them was Hitler's later star architect, Albert Speer, but also the married couple Winifred and Siegfried Wagner, who organized the famous Bayreuth Festival in celebration of German composer Richard Wagner. Elsa Bruckmann provided a forum for all those who mourned Germany's imperial era and suffered from the economic crisis or the "ignominy" of the lost First World War.