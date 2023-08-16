How EU states try to curtail migration

European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex expects yet another rise in the number of migrants and asylum-seekers arriving in the EU. In 2022 Frontex recorded some 330,000 so-called irregular border crossings, the highest figure since 2016, when the bloc saw a record number of arrivals. For 2023, the agency predicts that irregular border crossings could rise even higher. This is because, among other things, arrivals via the central Mediterranean route to Italy tripled in spring.

Some EU member states and former members like Britain are therefore trying to adopt stricter laws, regulations and asylum procedures to discourage or deter people from entering their countries.

German cities and municipalities are saying that housing and integrating new arrivals presents an overwhelming task. Around a quarter of all asylum applications submitted in the EU are filed in Germany, even though it is not the country migrants first reach, due to its geographical location.

Under EU law, Germany is not technically responsible for processing such applications. Germany's federal and state governments have therefore agreed to adopt stricter deportation and detention rules for migrants who are obliged to leave the country.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has, however, so far rejected ramping up checks along the German-Polish border to deter irregular crossings. The German-Austrian border, meanwhile, has seen spot checks for several years, as it lies at the end of the Balkan migration route.