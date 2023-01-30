How has Brexit affected Britain's tourist sector?

The man has been organizing bespoke Scotland holidays for well-heeled German, Austrian and Swiss travelers since the mid-1990. He told DW that four or five years ago, a 10-day trip for two persons would have cost his clients €6,000 to €8,000 ($6,537 to $8,716), whereas today, he must charge double. "These are identical tours but we are not earning a single penny more," he said, adding that "British hotels have doubled, even tripled their prices, and everything has become more expensive."