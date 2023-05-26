How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

Since the military junta seized power in Myanmar in February 2021, companies within India — including state-owned entities — have shipped at least $51 million (€ 47.3 million) of arms, raw materials, and associated supplies to the Myanmar military and arms dealers.

A UN report released last week revealed that a total of 22 unique suppliers based in India shipped arms to the junta amid the military's violent crackdown on dissent and protests.

Among the suppliers were state-owned entities including Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics and Yantra India, and private companies Sandeep Metalcraft and Larsen & Toubro.