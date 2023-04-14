How Ukraine has maintained its energy supply despite the war

Ukraine's electricity supply has not collapsed despite Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy supplier Ukrenergo says a mild winter, imports from the EU and more nuclear power have helped. This winter has put the Ukrainian energy system to the test. Since the start of the season, the Russian army has carried out 15 massive rocket attacks and 18 drone attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. The attacks have aimed to destabilize the country's energy system and put the population at the mercy of the dark and cold.

The Energy Ministry in Kyiv told DW that more than 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, affecting both electricity generation and conveyance. It said the most significant damage was done to heating facilities, with every single cogeneration plant hit.

"All the big heat and hydropower plants were damaged by Russian fire," Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the director of the state-run Ukrainian energy supplier Ukrenergo, said.

Almost all major substations had been attacked at least three to four times, he said. "We have objects that were hit six times, or some even 20 times," he added.

But the electricity supply has been maintained, he said. According to Kudrytsky, there have been no more outages since mid-February and the system has been working without any restrictions.