How worried should the world be about China's war games?

For the second time in less than a year, China has launched a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan.

In a display of might, dozens of Chinese military aircraft flew across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, while Chinese fighter jets and naval vessels conducted "simulated joint precision strikes" against key targets on Taiwan island and its surrounding waters.

Chinese state media said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to "maintain the situation of closely encircling the island".