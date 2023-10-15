In Gaza, 'there is rubble and dust everywhere'

On Friday, Israel's military called for more than 1 million people to relocate south in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground offensive. Among the people who fled is Hazem Balousha, a Gaza journalist who works for international media. He described the conditions he saw while he and his family made their way to the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

What did you see when you had to leave your home in Gaza City?

It's messy, it's chaotic. Nobody understands what's going on. When I left my city, Gaza City, I saw long queues of cars, people with mattresses on the top of the cars, kids in the cars. Some people are walking because they have no transportation. I've seen people on donkey carts moving south. I saw destroyed high-rise buildings in different areas. Some areas I didn't recognize because of the devastation. There is rubble and dust everywhere.

Gaza, the whole Gaza Strip, is in a full blackout. No electricity, no water. The internet is very limited in some areas. There are queues for everything, at bakeries, grocery shops, and we are barely able to communicate because the phones are not working properly since the signal is very poor and all the people are trying to call each other.

Some people left already yesterday (Friday). I've seen a huge number of people moving from the city, from the northern part to the south. Some people are staying in schools, and some are on the street asking around if there is a place to stay. In front of me right now, I see people trying to fill gallons with water because there is no water in buildings or houses. They can't easily use the toilet without water. Myself, I haven't showered for like five days now. I smell really bad. Food is very limited.