India and Sri Lanka discuss deepening economic ties

India and Sri Lanka agreed on Friday to consider building a bridge between the two countries during a visit by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi

The Sri Lankan president is in India for a two-day official visit, his first since taking office last year. Following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders unveiled agreements on technology, renewable energy and greater connectivity to deepen bilateral relations.

Establishing "land connectivity" across the Palk Strait, which at places is only around 25 kilometers (15 miles) wide, would give India access to the key ports of Trincomalee and Colombo, and strengthen a "millennia-old relationship," according to a strategic document.

After the talks, Modi said that the two sides would also soon study the feasibility of building a petroleum pipeline.

Modi added that the two leaders have adopted a vision to boost economic cooperation, which would include strengthening maritime, air and energy connectivity, and accelerating mutual cooperation in tourism, trade and higher education.