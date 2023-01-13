India-China trade climbs to USD 135.98 bn in 2022, trade deficit crosses USD 100 bn for the first time

This is the first time the trade deficit, a serious concern constantly expressed by India, has crossed the USD 100 billion mark. In 2021, the overall trade with China totalled USD 125.62 billion, an increase of 43.32 per cent year on year crossing the USD 100 billion mark for the first time.

The trade deficit in 2021 stood at USD 69.56 billion as India's imports from China witnessed an increase of 46.14 per cent to reach USD 97.59 billion. India's exports to China increased by 34.28 per cent year on year to reach USD 28.03 billion in 2021.

The trade between the two countries continued to boom despite border tensions following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

According to an official brief on trade posted on the Indian Embassy website in Beijing, the rapid expansion of India-China bilateral trade since the beginning of this century has propelled China to emerge as India's largest goods trading partner by 2008.

Since the beginning of the last decade, bilateral trade between the two countries has recorded exponential growth. From 2015 to 2021, India-China bilateral trade grew by 75.30 per cent, an average yearly growth of 12.55 per cent, it said.

Officials say that while trade with China thrived on the availability of cheap Chinese goods to India, it has continuously resulted in the spiralling trade deficit India had with any other country.

“Our trade deficit concerns are two-pronged. One is the actual size of the deficit. Two is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening year after year,” the Embassy brief said.

“The growth of trade deficit with China could be attributed to two factors: narrow basket of commodities, mostly primary, that we export to China and second, market access impediments for most of our agricultural products and the sectors where we are competitive in, such as pharmaceuticals, IT/ITES,” it said.