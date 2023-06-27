India: How Rohingya children are learning their language

Ayesha Siddique, a 11-year-old Rohingya girl, rushed into her classroom. She picked up a broom, swept the floor and laid out a plastic mat in front of the small white board.

Siddique's family fled Myanmar soon after she was born to escape the widespread discrimination and persecution of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority group in the Southeast Asian nation. They spent a few years in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar refugee camp before moving to India in 2019.

The young girl currently lives in a refugee camp in Faridabad, on the outskirts of the Indian capital, Delhi.

"My grandparents often describe Burma as a beautiful land with mountains," Siddique said, referring to the country now known as Myanmar. "They told me about the trees behind our house, too. One day, I want to write a song about this in my own language."

For the past month, Maulvi Mohammad Ismail, himself a Rohingya asylum-seeker, began teaching the children like Siddique how to read and write in their mother tongue.