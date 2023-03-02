India, Italy open new chapter of defence ties; announce strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Italy have decided to elevate their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, opening a new chapter on defence cooperation.

Addressing the media after wide-ranging talks with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Modi said new opportunities were opening up in India in the sector of co-production and co-development, which can be beneficial for both the countries.

"This year India and Italy are celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations. On this occasion, we have decided to elevate the India-Italy partnership to the status of a strategic partnership," Modi said with the Italian prime minister by his side.

PM Modi said the two countries have also decided to hold joint exercises and training courses between the armed forces of the two countries on a regular basis.

He said India and Italy have been working shoulder-to-shoulder on issues such as terrorism and separatism.

"We held extensive discussions on further strengthening this cooperation," Modi said.