India: Trains resume at crash site as investigation begins

Trains are once again running at the site of Friday's deadly rail crash near Balasore in the state of Odisha in India, officials said on Monday.

The incident was India's most devastating train accident in decades and led to the loss of nearly 300 lives while leaving hundreds injured.

Investigation into rail crash begins

Authorities launched an official investigation into the incident on Monday.

An issue with the electronic signaling system led a train to wrongly change tracks, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.