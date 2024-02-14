Indonesia elections: New president to succeed Joko Widodo

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto appeared poised to win Wednesday's presidential election in a single round, according to unofficial tallies.

Independent pollster Litbang Kompas said that Prabowo was leading with 59.84% of the vote, based on 50.7% of the votes counted at a sample of polling stations across the country.

His rivals, Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, had just under 23% and 17.3%, respectively, according to Kompas.

Private pollsters count the votes at a sample of polling stations around the country. These are called "quick counts." In previous elections, counts by reputable pollsters have proven accurate. Official results are not expected for several weeks.

World's biggest single-day election

Polls have closed in Indonesia for the world's biggest single-day election that will see a new president succeed Joko Widodo, also known as President Jokowi. The voters are also deciding on new lawmakers and parliamentarians.

Voting took place across three times zones with polling stations opening at 7:00 a.m. (2200 GMT) in the easternmost region of Papua and closing at 01:00 p.m. (0600 GMT) at the other end of the country in jungle-clad Sumatra.

Private pollsters are tabulating "quick counts" after polling stations closed. Independent pollster Indikator Politik showed that Gerindra Party's Prabowo Subianto was in the lead with 59.77% votes, based on 23% of ballots counted.

Thunderstorms caused flooding in some parts of the capital, Jakarta, with Reuters news agency reporting that dozens of polling stations had been affected.