Indonesia launches Southeast Asia's fastest train

​​Southeast Asia's fastest train route was officially opened in Indonesia on Monday, 2 October.

The key project under China's Belt and Road initiative connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta to Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province.

The project was largely funded by China and cost $7.3 billion (€6.9 billion). With speeds of up to 350 kph (217 mph), the bullet train cuts travel time between the two big cities from three hours to about 40 minutes.

But the train, called "Whoosh," had been beset with delays and increasing costs. The 142-kilometer (88.23-mile) rail was first meant to be launched in in 2019.