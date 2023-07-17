Iran's morality police resume headscarf patrols in cities

Iranian police announced they were resuming patrols to enforce a strict dress code that requires women to cover their hair in public. In Tehran, male and female morality police officers could be seen patrolling the streets in marked vans on Sunday.

"The police will launch car and foot patrols to warn, take legal measures, and refer to the judiciary those who disobey police orders and disregard consequences of dressing against the norms," said police spokesman Saeed Montazer Almehdi, according to the official news agency IRNA.

The report comes exactly ten months after the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who was arrested for violating the Islamic dress code and later died in police custody.

Her death sparked nationwide protests that were brutally put down. More than 500 demonstrators were killed and nearly 20,000 arrested in the violent crackdown.