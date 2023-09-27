Iraq: At least 113 killed in fire at wedding

At least 113 people were killed, and more than 150 injured, after a fire broke out at a wedding celebration in northern Iraq on Wednesday.

The disaster occurred in the town of Al-Hamdaniyah near Mosul in Nineveh province.

Video footage showed emergency workers climbing over charred wreckage of the wedding hall searching for survivors.

"All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident," a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said.