Ireland: Riots in Dublin after suspected stabbing

Violent clashes broke out in Ireland's capital Dublin on Thursday evening, after three young children were injured in a knife attack outside a school earlier in the day.

Two adults — a woman and the suspected perpetrator of the attack — were also taken to hospital after the incident, which took place at around 1:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) in Parnell Square, in the city center.

Irish police initially said they were confident the incident was not terror-related and appeared to be a standalone attack.

"[Police are] satisfied from our inquiries that there is no terror-related activity... in relation to this matter. It would appear to be a standalone attack, and we need to determine the reasons behind that," Police Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters.

Later, police chief Drew Harris reversed course and said he had "never ruled out any possible motive for this attack." Harris added: "I'm not going to speculate any further in respect of a terrorist motive. Until we're sure what the motive is, we have to keep an open mind as to why this happened."