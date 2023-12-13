Is Bangladesh heading toward another 'one-sided' election?

Bangladesh's ruling Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are set to hold onto power for a fourth consecutive term after the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said it would boycott the polls on 7 January, along with several other parties.

The center-right BNP was the only party that could have offered a realistic challenge to Hasina's fourth consecutive term in power.

The party says its entire leadership, along with thousands of activists, have been arrested over the past five weeks in "an unprecedented crackdown," following a massive BNP rally in the capital, Dhaka, on October 28.

Police say six people, including one police officer, have been killed in violence since the rally.

However, the BNP and other opposition parties have said some 20 activists have been killed.

BNP legal chief Kayser Kamal said that five people have died in police custody after being arrested in a nationwide crackdown, AFP news agency reported, adding that prison officials said the detainees "died of natural causes" and denied BNP claims that detainees were tortured.