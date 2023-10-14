Is US denying China a bigger voice at the IMF?

China might have to wait longer to enjoy a bigger voice at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the world's foremost lender of last resort, thanks to a US proposal that's gaining traction among the IMF's 190 members.

The review of IMF quotas, the money that member countries commit to the multilateral body that it uses to lend to other countries, was one of the main topics on the agenda at the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group this week in Marrakech, Morocco.

Sidestepping growing clamor from China and other emerging countries for a larger shareholding in the IMF, the US has proposed an "equiproportional" increase in IMF quotas. That means member countries should make higher contributions in proportion to their existing quotas without expecting a change in their voting shares, which were last revised in 2010.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Marrakech the US was committed to a new "fair and simple" quota formula that reflects the economic size of IMF members, but "regrets that agreement on a new formula" remains elusive.

"In the absence of a new formula, an equiproportional increase is the only viable outcome that avoids arbitrarily picking winners and losers," Yellen said.