Israel: Judicial overhaul draws more protests

For 28 weeks, many Israelis have been taking to the streets in protest at the government's planned overhaul of the country's justice system.

Now, another crucial moment has arrived, says Noa Gur-Arieh. The young family physician was among thousands who demonstrated at Ben Gurion Airport last Tuesday, chanting "democratia" and waving Israeli flags on another "day of disruption."

He was referring to the passing in a first vote last week of a draft bill that advances the government's judicial overhaul plan.

"This is pretty much our last chance. There will be no boundaries to what a government can or cannot do," Gur-Arieh told DW. The bill would, among other things, abolish the Supreme Court's ability to apply the legal standard of reasonableness, which has been a tool that ensures judicial oversight of government decisions that the court deems unreasonable or implausible.