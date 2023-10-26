Israel: Netanyahu says Gaza ground offensive plans ongoing

Netanyahu says timing of Gaza offensive will be reached by cabinet consensus

In a televised address Wednesday evening, Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is preparing for a ground offensive, but would not provide further details, other than that the timing would be reached by consensus of the government's special war cabinet.

"Simultaneously, we are preparing for a ground invasion. I will not elaborate on when, how or how many. I will also not elaborate on the various calculations we are making, which the public is mostly unaware of and that is how things should be," he said.

"We have already killed thousands of terrorists and this is only the beginning," he added.

He also reiterated that civilians in Gaza move south, a call that's been repeated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for weeks.

Netanyahu has also encouraged Israeli citizens to carry arms.

He said furthermore that Israel was doing "everything possible" to bring home hostages being held by Hamas militants. Israel has estimated there are more than 200 hostages.

The Israeli prime minister also spoke about the security lapses that made the Hamas terror attacks on 7 October in southern Israel possible. Netanyahu has faced heavy criticism since the attacks.

"We will examine in detail, we will get to the bottom of it," said Netanyahu. "The fault will be examined and everyone will have to give answers, including me. But all this will happen later," he added.