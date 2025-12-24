Israel: West Bank attacks surge amid explosive claims by Netanyahu ex-aide

OCHA data also shows that more than 1,200 Palestinians were displaced in the West Bank in 2024 due to settler violence and related access restrictions — the highest annual figure since records began. Rights groups argue that settlement approvals and weak law enforcement have created a permissive environment in which settlers increasingly act as de facto enforcers of Israeli control.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 war. Today, more than 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, alongside over 200,000 in east Jerusalem, territories Palestinians claim for a future state.

European governments and the UN have warned that the latest settlement approvals further erode the viability of a two-state solution. The United States has repeatedly said settlement expansion is “unhelpful” and destabilising, even as it stops short of imposing penalties.

Against this backdrop, Israel’s defence minister briefly inflamed tensions further. Speaking at a conference in a West Bank settlement on Tuesday, Israel Katz said Israel would, “with God’s help”, re-establish Jewish settlements in northern Gaza, two decades after Israel’s withdrawal from the enclave.

“We will do this in the right way, at the appropriate time,” Katz said, echoing long-standing demands from far-right members of Israel’s governing coalition.

Hours later, after video of the remarks circulated widely, Katz’s office issued a clarification, insisting his comments were made “in a security context” and reiterating that Israel “has no intention to establish settlements in the Gaza Strip”.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, appeared to rebuke the initial remarks, warning that inflammatory rhetoric undermines regional diplomacy. “The more Israel provokes, the less the Arab countries will want to work with them,” the official said, adding that Washington expects all parties to adhere to commitments under the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire, which calls for a near-total Israeli military withdrawal and makes no mention of settlement reconstruction.

As violence escalates on the ground, political pressure is mounting at the top. In a televised interview with Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, Eli Feldstein — a former close aide and spokesperson to Netanyahu — alleged that the prime minister’s immediate response to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack was focused on avoiding blame rather than accountability.