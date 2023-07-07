Japan: Data leak case sparks concern over foreign scientists

Quan Hengdao, a senior principal researcher at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), in Tsukuba, in Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, was arrested recently on suspicion of leaking data obtained as part of his work at AIST to a Chinese company, in violation of the law prohibiting unfair competition.

Quan, 59, had worked at the institute since April 2002 but also became a professor at the Beijing University of Technology in 2006, according to an investigation by the Sankei newspaper.

Both the Beijing university and Nanjing University of Science and Technology, where he was a student, are key institutions in the "Seven Sons of National Defense," meaning they are affiliated with the Chinese military.

It has also been suggested that Quan was part of the Chinese government's "thousand talents program," which aims to attract researchers in key positions to help advance Beijing's scientific and technological capabilities.