Japan: Hiroshima victim's origami a warning from the past

The nephew of the girl who has become synonymous with the suffering caused by the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima in 1945 is spearheading a campaign to have the origami cranes she folded added to the UNESCO Memory of the World register.

Sumiyuki Sasaki in late August applied to the Japanese National Commission for around 100 delicate paper cranes that Sadako Sasaki folded while being treated for leukemia to be nominated for UNESCO recognition as items of global significance and universal value.

"A sick person or their family often folded paper cranes to pray for their recovery," 56-year-old Sumiyuki Sasaki told DW. "Sadako contracted leukemia due to exposure to radiation from the first nuclear weapon to be used against humans."

"The story that Sadako folded paper cranes at the hospital became known worldwide as the 'Sadako story' and paper cranes and Sadako became a symbol of the call for peace and the abolition of nuclear weapons," he said.