Japan raises age of consent and redefines rape

In addition, "visitation request offense" — people who use intimidation, seduction or money to coerce children under 16 to meet for sexual purposes — was also criminalized, and perpetrators face a prison sentence of up to a year or a fine of 500,000 yen ($3,500, €3,197).

Over time, the age of consent has been increased by various laws in India. It was 16 from 1940 until 2012, then it was raised to 18 years.