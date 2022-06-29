Kajol, Suriya, 'Writing With Fire' directors among 397 new Academy members

Actors Kajol, Suriya, directors Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas of "Writing With Fire" fame, and writer-filmmaker Reema Kagti are among the 397 new members invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a statement shared on its website, the Academy late Tuesday night said the list includes artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.