LGBTQ rights in Europe: Malta leads, Poland lags

Poland: No legal protections

Julia Kata, a trained psychologist who is vice president of the Trans-Fuzja Foundation, a transgender rights organization in the Polish capital of Warsaw, said this is because there are virtually no legal protections for LGBTQ people in the country.

"We have no laws against hate speech. We have a hate crime penal code, but that does not include sexual orientation, gender and identity. If something happens it is just a regular crime," she said. Unlike Malta, discrimination in Poland comes from the ruling right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS) and the media, Kata said.

The situation has worsened since 2015, when the PiS took power. "The hate is all over the place. if your hear your gay or transgender children are a threat for other children or society and public media are putting out this hateful content every single day, you just don't feel safe in this country," Kata said, adding that she believes many people have left because they could no longer stand the pressure.

While someone might come out to their family, they never know if they will be accepted, Kata said. There is an urgent need to introduce registered partnerships for same-sex couples in Poland, and it's absurd that children who want to change their gender and their birth name have to sue their own parents in court, she added. According to Polish law, parents are seen to have made a mistake when registering their child on the birth certificate, something that can only be corrected by a court.