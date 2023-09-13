Libya: Flood death toll rises to over 5,000

Flooding in eastern Libya has left more than 5,100 people dead, officials said on Wednesday, 13 September.

Thousands more were missing in the eastern city of Derna, and tens of thousands have been displaced.

The Mediterranean storm Daniel arrived in Libya on Sunday, 10 September, and caused two dams outside the city of Derna to burst.

Thousands injured, tens of thousands displaced

More than 7,000 people were injured in Derna, aid worker Ossama Ali told the Associated Press (AP). Most of them were being treated in field hospitals set up by authorities and aid agencies.

The UN migration agency, the International Organization for Migration, said that at least 30,000 people in Derna lost their homes to flooding. The agency said that the damage was so extensive that the city was almost inaccessible to aid workers.