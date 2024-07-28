London Diary: The India-UK faith divide

To the many contentious political issues that divide India and Britain’s Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, add one more: the secular-religious divide. In sharp contrast to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s messianic religious fervour, Starmer is an atheist. There is much speculation on how the two would get along when they meet.

Previous Labour PM Tony Blair’s chief spin doctor Alastair Campbell famously took to warning religious-minded foreign leaders, “We don’t do God.”

It’s not just Starmer who becomes the first atheist prime minister for decades, the entire composition of Britain’s new parliament is the most irreligious in history. Forty per cent of MPs chose to make a secular affirmation rather than a religious oath on being sworn-in: up from 24 per cent at the start of the last parliament in 2019.

Half the cabinet, including Starmer, took the non-religious option as Britain elected "the first parliament as godless as the nation at large", as the Times put it. Those who chose the religious option included former PM Rishi Sunak, who was one of three MPs to swear on the Bhagavad Gita.

Back in India, an overwhelming majority of newly-elected members chose to take oath in the name of God or swear on religious texts.

****

Irreligious Britain, thank God!

Britain arguably remains one of the least religious countries in a world where religion is being increasingly weaponised to divide people. As many as 53 per cent of Brits say they don’t belong to any religion, and 42 per cent do not believe in any god.

Andrew Copson, chief executive of Humanists UK, said: “For the first time ever, the number of those affirming versus swearing an oath has come close to reflecting the beliefs of the population as a whole. We’ve known for a while that the UK is one of the least religious countries in the world. We now have one of the least religious national parliaments in the world, too.”

Thank God for that!

****