London Diary: The mystery of Rishi Sunak’s short trousers

When the economy is tottering, the cost of living is going through the roof, and the immigration crisis is threatening to sink Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s prospects of returning to Downing Street after next year’s elections, guess what the big news is? The shrinking length of Sunak’s trousers. Why are they so short? An attempt by a diminutive man to create an illusion of height on the world stage?

As The Times noted: “Every time he sits down and shows his shins, someone somewhere is probably asking: Why can’t a multi-millionaire buy a suit that fits?”

The controversy was stoked by the celebrity American menswear guru, Derek Guy. He told his 460,000 X (Twitter) followers that it seemed like an attempt to look trendy—though 20 years too late! ‘Lots of conspiracy theories on why Sunak wears such short trousers and sleeves, but my theory is simple—Sunak is a vaguely trend-aware guy, but just a little behind the times,’ he wrote.

It was not unusual to see wealthy guys wear such shrunken suits. In fact, this was ‘the dominant silhouette’ in downtown districts of major cities. ‘It’s the fashion,’ he said.

Fashionistas found it ‘baffling’, as one put it: ‘How the UK’s wealthiest prime minister in history could live just steps away from Savile Row, the single greatest concentration of skilled bespoke tailors and end up paying $2k for an MTM [made to measure] suit with sleeves and trousers 2-4 [inches] too short.”