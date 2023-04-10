Louisville: 'Multiple casualties' reported in US shooting
Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were wounded and the shooter was still at large.
Multiple casualties have been reported following a shooting in Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky, on Monday.
The city's police department confirmed the news on Twitter, and warned people to stay away from the area.
"There are multiple casualties," Louisville Metro Police Department said in the tweet. They described the shooter as an "active aggressor."
The FBI has also responded to the scene.
In a tweet, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.
"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Beshear said.
