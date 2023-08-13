Migrant boats sink in Mediterranean, English Channel

At least two migrants including a baby died when their bank sank Saturday soon after leaving the coast of Tunisia, the coastguard said.

The vessel, carrying 20 Tunisians, went down at 2:00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) when it was just 120 meters (395 feet) from the shoreline in the southeastern province of Gabes.

"Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant," the coast guard said in a statement.

Thirteen others were rescued, including the baby's parents. Five passengers were missing and search operations were ongoing, the statement added.