Mississippi tornado, storms leave nearly two dozen dead
Authorities in the southern US state are still searching for survivors, with the death toll expected to climb further.
Authorities in the southern US state of Mississippi said Saturday that 23 people have died after a tornado and storms a day prior.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that dozens have been injured and four are also missing due to the storms. It added that the death toll was expected to climb.
State officials said search and rescue efforts are still underway.
What happened with the tornado?
The twister is believed to have left a trail of damage of over 100 miles (160 kilometers). The National Weather Service received at least 12 reports of tornadoes overnight by storm chasers and observers.
Entire buildings were left in rubble and cars flipped on their sides as people climbed through the debris in the dark.
Governor Tate Reeves said authorities surged ambulances, medical support and emergency assets for those affected.
"Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight," he said.
The National Weather Service issued an alert which read: "To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!"
It warned residents they were in a "life-threatening situation."
"Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
The tornado swept northeast at 70 mph (113 kph) without weakening, with destruction reported in the rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork.
