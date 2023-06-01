NATO foreign ministers: 'Intense focus' on Ukraine support

Debating Ukraine's status

At the start of talks on Thursday, Stoltenberg emphasized that the trans-Atlantic military alliance is prepared to welcome Ukraine as a member, but only once the war ends.

"All allies agree that Moscow does not have a veto against NATO enlargement," Stoltenberg said. "We are moving, allies agree that Ukraine will become a member."

The question now, is how to continue providing support to Ukraine and ensure that it "prevails" amid Russia's war, the NATO secretary general added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that the alliance now needs to consider what kind of security guarantees NATO can provide Ukraine.

Lithuania and Spain's foreign ministers both said NATO needs to set out concrete steps for Ukraine's membership after the war ends.