Nepal: Villagers cremate victims of devastating earthquake

Villagers in northwest Nepal carried out some of the first cremations for the victims of Friday's devastating earthquake on Sunday.

The strong earthquake killed 157 people and left thousands more without a home.

On Sunday, mourners in the tiny farming village of Chiuri carried 13 bodies to the banks of the Bheri River and placed them on pyres of stacked wood.

Priests chanted Hindu prayers while family members covered the bodies of their loved ones with flowers before setting them on fire.

Kalpali BK watched as the body of his eight-year-old niece was carried by the funeral procession.

"After the quake we rushed to their house to rescue them but only found bodies," he told the AFP news agency.

"There were seven people in the family. Four died."