New Zealand: Chris Hipkins set to be new prime minister

The education minister is the only candidate in the race to replace Jacinda Ardern, but still needs the endorsement from his Labour Party colleagues

New Zealand's Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become the country's new prime minister following the resignation of Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins was the only candidate to enter the race to replace Ardern on Saturday.

More to follow...

