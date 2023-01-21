New Zealand: Chris Hipkins set to be new prime minister
The education minister is the only candidate in the race to replace Jacinda Ardern, but still needs the endorsement from his Labour Party colleagues
New Zealand's Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become the country's new prime minister following the resignation of Jacinda Ardern.
Hipkins was the only candidate to enter the race to replace Ardern on Saturday.
More to follow...
kb/rt (Reuters, AP)
