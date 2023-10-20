Niger: Captive President Bazoum attempted escape, junta says

Niger's military rulers said they had thwarted an attempt by former President Mohamed Bazoum to escape their custody on Thursday.

Others helped Bazoum try to escape, junta claims

"At around three in the morning, the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, his two cooks and two security elements, tried to escape from his place of detention," the junta spokesperson Amadou Abdramane said on state television.

Abdramane condemned Bazoum's actions as "irresponsible." He said the escape involved primary actors and accomplices.

The plan for the escape involved Bazoum initially reaching a hideout on the outskirts of capital Niamey, said Abdramane. The group then had intentions of departing via helicopters "belonging to a foreign entity" en route to Nigeria.