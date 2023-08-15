Niger crisis: ECOWAS military plans could widen conflict

Following a summit of West African heads of state in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, the ECOWAS bloc has ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta that took power in Niger late last month.

But, analyts say, the final communique by the bloc leaders is wrought with inconsistencies and highlights the complicated nature of the challenges facing the region.

"Militaries don't have any function restoring democracy. So I have a bit of difficulty in the wording of the mandate," Festus Aboagye, a retired colonel in Ghana and security analyst, told DW.

The statement read by Omar Alieu Touray, ECOWAS commission president, on Thursday said the regional bloc was committed to "the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means."