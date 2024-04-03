Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake toll rises to nine, over 800 injured

At least nine people were killed and 800 others injured after a 7.3-magnitude quake jolted Taiwan on Wednesday morning, according to the local emergency operation centre.

Data from the centre showed that about 821 people were injured following the earthquake that hit the sea area near Hualien County, Taiwan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Owing to the earthquake, a nearly 40-year-old building in Hualien has tilted sharply. Multiple trapped residents have been rescued, but one woman remains missing.

According to an official from the Taiwanese transportation authorities, the railway linking Yilan County and Hualien has been severely disrupted, with multiple collapses and falling rocks reported. Ongoing aftershocks in Hualien have hindered repair personnel from accessing affected areas, the official said.

The official stated that the current priority is to restore the Taiwan railway service, saying dual-track travel on the rail line section connecting Yilan and Hualien is expected to be restored by Thursday noon.

The earthquake was strongly felt in many parts of Taiwan. In capital Taipei, it caused damage to some school buildings. According to statistics from Taipei education authorities, as of Wednesday noon, 201 schools and kindergartens reported that they had sustained damage, with six schools announcing class suspensions.