No deal reached for EU on oil embargo against Russia

European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers failed to reach an agreement on a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including a controversial oil embargo.



Following the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, the bloc's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell told a press conference on Monday that unanimity had not been reached on the issue. However, the EU will continue to impose sanctions on Russia "to make the price of its invasion of Ukraine unbearable for the Kremlin," he said.



The issue will now be referred to the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union, Xinhua news agency reported.